Wait, did that just happen?

We all applauded upon hearing that La La Land had taken home the most prestigious award at the 2017 Oscars, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture...but then it didn't (insert a million question marks here).

While the cast and crew took to the stage to accept the award and give their speeches, they were interrupted by presenter Warren Beatty who said he had been handed the wrong envelope.

Moonlight was the actual winner for Best Picture.

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz quickly took to the microphone and said, "Guys, I'm sorry. There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."