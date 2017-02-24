Move over, Mama June!

As fans anxiously await the reality star's big reveal in WEtv's Mama June: Not to Hot docuseries after weight loss surgery and a revamped diet and fitness routine, the mother of four is not alone in her quest to transform in front of and behind the cameras.

In the short history of reality television, a handful of TV's favorite civilians-turned-celebrities have shed their outer shells in the process of their small screen ventures.

From the Real Housewives of New Jersey's Lauren Manzo, who underwent lap-band surgery in 2012, to Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who ditched her party girl ways and lost around 50 pounds, here's a look back at all those whose transformations weren't only documented on the scale.