Justin Bieber Explains His "Pee Pants" Stain: "Water Spilled on My Dick Area"

Justin Bieber, Wet Spot

BLAK-OPS / MEGA

#JustinPeeber can come to an end.

After Justin Bieber was spotted walking in Los Angeles with a large wet stain on his sweatpants, many wondered if he had peed himself. The debate took the Twittersphere by storm, subsequently launching the trending hashtag, but the "Love Yourself" crooner has cleared the air—only after making fun of himself, of course.

At first The Biebs took to Instagram Thursday to share a Billy Madison meme that featured Bieber's pee photo and Adam Sandler from the popular comedy. "You ain't cool unless you pee your pants," Bieber captioned the picture, quoting Sandler from the scene where he intentionally spills water on his pants to stop kids from bullying a student who actually peed himself.

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber obviously had a good sense of humor about the whole thing, but when curiosity continued to sweep the Internet, Bieber tweeted his perfectly reasonable explanation.

"Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area..." he wrote. "Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice!"

What's not so funny is how much Bieber's sweatpants cost. His wet Vetements gray pants retail for $690 but are on sale for $414. Currently, they're sold out. The water obviously would eventually dry, but there's something about a water stain on a pair of nearly $700 pants that seems extra painful.

But if The Biebs can laugh at off, all is well.

