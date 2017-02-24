Will we be seeing John Mayer on the small screen soon? Not if he can help it.

While the Grammy winner is a self-proclaimed fan of the hit ABC reality series, he told Ellen DeGeneres he does not want to be the subject of the competition.

"I don't think that I would find love there unless they would change this sort of vetting process for who would be the contestants," he explained to the daytime host, who considers Mayer a prime contender for the role. "I think it would be one of the lowest rated shows."