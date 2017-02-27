"It Happened!" Watch So Cosmo's Steven & James Reveal If They Really Hooked Up on Vacation Together

Is there another office romance in the works at Cosmopolitan?

On Wednesday's So Cosmo, Leah calls Steven into her office after hearing he hooked up with James while the two were on a trip to the Poconos together. The three of them are all good friends, so Leah is trying to see what's really going on between Steven and James.

"I feel like something's happening here that you needed to share with me and you haven't talked to me about it yet," Leah says to Steven.

After a long pause Steven replies, "Oh, that James went on my Tinder?"

"No…that you guys hooked up," Leah says.

"That's a joke…that's a lie," Steven tells Leah.

Leah then calls James into her office to see what's really going on.

Watch the So Cosmo clip above to see what James reveals about his trip with Steven!

Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

