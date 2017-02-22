Ever since Grey's Anatomy made Meredith a widow, a sentiment has begun to grow among the long-running ABC soap's fan base that maybe it's time to test the romantic waters between the good doc and her oldest friend Alex. Over the course of the last two seasons, there have been moments where the show seemed to toying with the idea itself. We've even advocated for the plot development on this very site.

Finally, the stars themselves, Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers, are revealing their thoughts on the prospect of their characters getting together. Spoiler alert: They aren't feeling the love.