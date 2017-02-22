Ever since Grey's Anatomy made Meredith a widow, a sentiment has begun to grow among the long-running ABC soap's fan base that maybe it's time to test the romantic waters between the good doc and her oldest friend Alex. Over the course of the last two seasons, there have been moments where the show seemed to toying with the idea itself. We've even advocated for the plot development on this very site.
Finally, the stars themselves, Ellen Pompeo and Justin Chambers, are revealing their thoughts on the prospect of their characters getting together. Spoiler alert: They aren't feeling the love.
ABC
"Justin is one of my favorite people on the planet," Pompeo told E! News direct from the Grey's Anatomy set. "We're really close, and it does feel weird. To potentially maybe have him as a love interest would be like kissing my brother. I used to say that about Patrick [Dempsey] all the time too because just we'd been together for so long."
From the sound of things, the actress just might be perfectly fine with Meredith not finding romance with anyone else ever again. "The love interest part is not my favorite piece of this, I'll be honest,"she added. "Kissing guys that aren't your husband is, you know, a little weird. I guess it wouldn't be if you didn't like your husband, but I happen to be very, very fond of mine."
Chambers echoed his old friend's thoughts on a possible MerLex union, but admitted that, with Shonda Rhimes as his boss, he never rules anything out. "I think anything is possible, but personally I find it to be weird," he told us. "I think that they're very much like siblings. They've been through so much together. Personally, I don't see it. But, hey, this is Grey's Anatomy. Anything is possible."
For more from the Grey's Anatomy set, check out the video above.
Do you ready for a MerLex romance or do you think it would be an unholy union? Let us know where you stand in the comments below!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.