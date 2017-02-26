Tom Brady's a five-time Super Bowl champ, Gisele Bündchen is a supermodel, and all we can do is be super in awe of their success. And besides being incredibly talented and basically perfect looking, the couple have three adorable kids and are celebrating another year of marriage, having joined forces eight years ago today.

They even needed two ceremonies, that's how much awesomeness the two were bringing to the altar.

Don't believe that they live an absolutely charmed life? Take for example what Tom said of his wife and best friend. "You never cease to amaze me," the football star wrote to Gisele. "Nobody loves life more than you and your beauty runs much deeper than what the eye can see."

Seriously, these two are so cute, it's crazy.

In honor of their eighth anniversary, here are eight ways that Tom and Gisele are not like any other couple.