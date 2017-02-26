Tom Brady's a five-time Super Bowl champ, Gisele Bündchen is a supermodel, and all we can do is be super in awe of their success. And besides being incredibly talented and basically perfect looking, the couple have three adorable kids and are celebrating another year of marriage, having joined forces eight years ago today.
They even needed two ceremonies, that's how much awesomeness the two were bringing to the altar.
Don't believe that they live an absolutely charmed life? Take for example what Tom said of his wife and best friend. "You never cease to amaze me," the football star wrote to Gisele. "Nobody loves life more than you and your beauty runs much deeper than what the eye can see."
Seriously, these two are so cute, it's crazy.
In honor of their eighth anniversary, here are eight ways that Tom and Gisele are not like any other couple.
1. Most married men wear a ring; thanks to his five Super Bowl wins, the New England Patriots quarterback can wear six.
Brady's victory at Super Bowl LI was hardfought, and we'd like to think it had something to do with the most dedicated members of his cheering section—his wife and kids.
Despite the Falcons' 25-point lead, which most predicted would be impossible to overcome, Brady's family continued to cheer his team on from the press box. In the second half, the team not only recovered, but won the game in one of the biggest comebacks in sports history.
Courtesy Redfin.com
2. After purchasing their home in Los Angeles for $11.7 million, the pair were able to sell at a huge profit, and not to just anybody—the couple closed a deal with none other than Dr. Dre for $40 million! Wowza!
The family's home base (or one of them, anyway) is about a half an hour away from the Patriots' practice facility in a suburb of Boston.
E! Illustration
3. Couples that eat together, stay together. That said, we're not sure we're down to dine with these two—their 80 percent vegetable, 20 percent lean meat, 100 percent organic diet sounds like 0 percent fun.
According to their chef, there's a ban in the Brady-Bündchen house on white sugar, white flour, MSG, caffeine, coffee, olive oil, iodized salt, fungus, dairy and nightshade vegetables (we had to Google that too). Luckily, the athlete's favorite dessert fits within the rules of their strict diet—an avocado base with cacao mixed in. Interesting...but we'll probably stick to ordinary ice cream.
4. Understandably, Deflategate put some serious strain on the relationship. The couple managed to get past the drama, and even bought a multimillion-dollar Boston area home to help rekindle their romance—a little more extravagant than the standard apology flowers.
"I'm a lucky man. I've been very blessed with support from my family and certainly her, and there's no bigger supporter that I have than her and vice versa. I've been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner, and I don't think anything will ever get in the way of that," the Patriots quarterback said of his wife with regard to the controversy.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
5. As if being a record-breaking quarterback wasn't enough, Tom Brady gets to be married to the top-earning model in the world. Even after retiring from the runway, minus her epic strut at the Rio Olympics, Gisele made $30.5 million last year, making her the highest-paid model for the 14th consecutive year.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
6. Lots of couples do family photos...usually not while receiving the MVP Award at the Super Bowl, though.
Brady celebrated his win at Super Bowl LI with his three children, Vivian, John and Benjamin; his parents, Galynn and Tom Sr.; and of course, his wife. He would later take to Instagram, posting a sweet picture with his family, and the humble caption "It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
7. The Met Gala, which the celebrity couple regularly attends, is a night for all the stars to come out, dressed to impressed.
It's also apparently a great time to totally break it down on the red carpet, an opportunity that the supermodel obviously had to seize.
Who else gets to photobomb Anne Hathaway? No one, that's who.
8. Maybe the least normal thing about the famous couple is that they don't seem to age—at all. Gisele, 36, is clearly just defying all of the natural laws, and while the average quarterback's performance starts to decline once they reach their 30s, Tom Brady just carried his team to a Super Bowl win at 39. In fact, he may even be improving. "Tom is pushing back the aging process," his throwing coach, Tom House, told Sports Illustrated."There's no reason he can't do at 45 what he did at 25."
If there's anything more timeless than Gisele and Tom's long-lasting careers (seriously, where are they keeping the fountain of youth?), it's got to be their relationship. Congrats to the happy couple on eight years of marriage!