There's a new (and super fast) way to elevate your look.
Braid hoops, ribbons, golden pins, etc.—hair accessories are a simple solution to elegant styles. Stars stride the red carpet with hair fit for royalty (Think: Jessica Biel's golden, braided updo and Janelle Monae's decorated bouffants), appearing to be beyond the skills of an amateur. But, surprisingly, these styles are easy to recreate and completely relatable for the lazy girl that needs a quick and beautiful hairstyle for that upcoming event or hot date.
One of Hollywood's most sought after celeb hairstylists Adir Abergel (whose clients include Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart) is helping to solidify the trend. "When I'm doing hair, it's all about the details," he told us.
In his collaboration with Lelet NY, texture, practicality and decoration were very important to Adir's designs. All of which he took into account when creating Jessica Biel's Golden Globes look. (For the full the breakdown of her look, watch the video above!)
"As soon as I saw the dress, I knew I wanted to use liquid gold chains to bring romance and edge," the expert noted. "For me, it's about playing with different textures. I wanted a beautiful high shine for that dress. I wanted to keep the sophistication up, yet I knew I wanted to add some softness in the back. Hair can still be soft, classic and beautiful even though it has some edge to it."
So where can you find these hair treasures? Adir's hair accessory line, "Mixed Metals," is currently being sold at beauty boutique Violet Grey.
But, don't be afraid to play with the jewelry you already have! String a long necklace through a braid or add an embellished pin to a bun. The options are endless.
Fast, easy and elegant—what more could you want?