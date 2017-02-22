Both Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa Are Single Again

Looks like Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are starting over again in their dating lives.

The former Flip or Flop couple—who announced their split in December after being separated for nearly eight months—have been seeing other people over the last few months. However, they've both announced that they're back on the single train.

Christina started dating their family contractor, Gary Anderson, in mid-2016. They were photographed together for the first time earlier this month, but they've since decided to go their separate ways.

"Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," her rep tells E! News. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."