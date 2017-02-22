So sweet.
Rob Kardashian took to Instagram this morning to post a touching tribute to his late dad Robert Kardashian on what would have been Robert's 73rd birthday.
"Happy birthday dad woohoo! Wish you were here to meet Dream," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote Wednesday, referencing his and Blac Chyna's 3-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian who was born in November 2016.
Rob posted a second adorable throwback photo of him as a kid with Robert writing, "Happy birthday pops." Cue the tears!
Robert Kardashian passed away back in September of 2003 after a brief battle with esophageal cancer.
Since little Dream's birth, Rob has proved he's taking after his dad when it comes to being a devoted doting daddy by spending lots of time with his daughter. Rob's also posted a ton of adorable daddy-and-me pics of him and Dream on Instagram.
Just two days ago, Rob posted, "My favorite pic of us," with a snapshot of him and his look-alike little girl cuddling.
"Today my baby girl is 3 months old and I'm in love with her," he also recently shared.
And last month during a doctor's visit Rob posted, "Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much."
