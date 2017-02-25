What to Expect on Jimmy Kimmel's Post-Oscars Special

ABC/Randy Holmes
If anyone knows how to host a post-show segment, it's Jimmy Kimmel.
The late-night talk show host famously has put on a post-Oscars special of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for years, and it never fails to bring in the laughs. His pre-taped segments such as the "Handsome Men's Club" and "Movie: the Movie" went viral almost immediately, thanks to laugh-out-loud moments starring some of those years' Oscar nominees and other A-listers.
But this year Kimmel is facing a lot of pressure. Not only will he host his post-Oscars show Sunday, he'll also be hosting the Academy Awards, meaning he will have to have even more jokes on hand to impress his viewers. Being the funny guy that he is, he most likely won't have any problem!
So what can viewers expect from Kimmel's post-Oscars show? Well, we have a couple of ideas.
Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images
Matt Damon: Kimmel's longtime nemesis is guaranteed to make an appearance. No matter the theme of his post-show segment, Damon always has popped up at some point. Whether he's locking Kimmel out of the Handsome Men's Club or getting smuggled onto Kimmel's set, Damon always appears.
Oscar Nominees: You can't have a post-Oscars special with some of the night's biggest honorees, so we're guessing Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington, Casey Affleck and more will appear in this year's segment. Bonus points if heavily pregnant Natalie Portman also makes a cameo!
Movie Parodies: Every year Kimmel makes fun of old movies and the year's nominated films. Last year he parodied The Producers. Could it be The Revenant this year? More likely than not it'll be a huge parody of multiple movies, but we'll just have to wait and see to find out what Kimmel has up his tuxedo sleeve.
ABC/Randy Holmes
Guillermo Rodriguez: Kimmel's sidekick on his late-night show wouldn't dare miss participating in such an iconic special, so you know you'll see the funnyman's friend somewhere in the skit.
Mean Tweets: What better way to celebrate his Oscars hosting duties than by reading all of the hateful things viewers have to say about him on social media? Twitter will be packed with commentary, so we're sure he'll be picking a few of the most scathing tweets.
Lie Witness News: Kimmel could take to the streets of Los Angeles to question people about what did (or didn't) happen at the Oscars.
