What to Expect on Jimmy Kimmel's Post-Oscars Special

If anyone knows how to host a post-show segment, it's Jimmy Kimmel.

The late-night talk show host famously has put on a post-Oscars special of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for years, and it never fails to bring in the laughs. His pre-taped segments such as the "Handsome Men's Club" and "Movie: the Movie" went viral almost immediately, thanks to laugh-out-loud moments starring some of those years' Oscar nominees and other A-listers.

But this year Kimmel is facing a lot of pressure. Not only will he host his post-Oscars show Sunday, he'll also be hosting the Academy Awards, meaning he will have to have even more jokes on hand to impress his viewers. Being the funny guy that he is, he most likely won't have any problem!

So what can viewers expect from Kimmel's post-Oscars show? Well, we have a couple of ideas.