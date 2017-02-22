If there's one episode of TV we may never recover from, it's This Is Us' "Memphis." Spoiler warning.

It was the episode that told us William's (Ron Cephas Jones) devastating and beautiful life story, and gave Randall (Sterling K. Brown) the history and extended family he had always wanted. It was a triumph of storytelling, filmmaking, acting and basically, we just can't praise it enough. Viewers also can't stop talking about it, especially all the little moments that are going to take several rewatches to fully catch.

After a screening of the episode, star Jones, composer Siddhartha Khosla, and directors and executive producers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa shared little behind-the-scenes tidbits that helped make "Memphis" something truly special.