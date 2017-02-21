How This Is Us Is Handling Death Better Than Any Other TV Show

Death is a character, not a stunt.

It lives with you, eats away at you, invigorates you. It can drive you mad. It can drive you to do things you never would. Death, whether it's the fear of it or the inevitability of it, is a part of all of us, of every moment of our lives in some way or another. And this is what This Is Us has captured about death better than any other TV show in years—possibly ever. (Warning, spoilers for the Feb. 21 episode ahead.)

In Tuesday night's stellar episode, William (Ron Cephas Jones) did exactly what we expected him to do from the first episode of the show, when we learned he was sick: He died.