Brit Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 2017 Brit Awards are officially on and popping!

The ceremony, often times lovingly referred to as the British Grammys, are already off to a star-powered start filled with the biggest names in the music industry.

Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran are just some of the names that will be taking center stage this evening to showcase their newest tunes on television—but that's not all!

Little Mix and Rihanna took the lead alongside producer Skepta for the most nominations this year with three each, while Drake and the late David Bowie follow closely behind with two nominations each.

Now if RiRi and Drizzy win an award, will they make a second, steamy appearance on stage just like their "Work" performance last year? One can only hope.