Brit Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 2017 Brit Awards are officially on and popping!

The ceremony, often times lovingly referred to as the British Grammys, are already off to a star-powered start filled with the biggest names in the music industry.

Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran are just some of the names that will be taking center stage this evening to showcase their newest tunes on television—but that's not all!

Little Mix and Rihanna took the lead alongside producer Skepta for the most nominations this year with three each, while Drake and the late David Bowie follow closely behind with two nominations each.

Now if RiRi and Drizzy win an award, will they make a second, steamy appearance on stage just like their "Work" performance last year? One can only hope.

Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis will be co-hosting the evening's festivities after it was revealed that Michael Bublé was pulling out from the gig in the wake of his son's cancer diagnosis.

Following the news, BBC Music Director Bob Shennan released the following supportive statement:

"We send Michael and his family our very best wishes." And that's a sentiment we can all get behind.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the winners at the 2017 Brit Awards:

Critics' Choice Award

Rag'n'Bone Man (WINNER)

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British Female Solo Artists

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Anohni

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Artist Video

Adele, "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye"

Coldplay, "Hymn for the Weekend"

James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, "Fast Car"

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul, "Hair"

One Direction, "History"

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, "Girls Like"

Zayn, "Pillowtalk"

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag'N'Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Mastercard British Album of the Year

The 1975, i like it when you sleep, because you are so beautiful but so unaware of it

David Bowie, Blackstar

Kano, Made in the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka, Love & Hate

Skepta, Konnichiwa

British Single

Alan Walker, "Faded"

Calum Scott, "Dancing On My Own"

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, "This Is What You Came For"

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, "Rockabye"

Coldplay, "Hymn for the Weekend"

James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, "Fast Car"

Little Mix, "Shout Out to My Ex"

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, "Girls Like"

Zayn, "Pillowtalk"

British Group

The 1975

Bastille

Little Mix

Radiohead

Biffy Clyro

International Female Solo Artist

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

The Weeknd

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Leonard Cohen

Brits Icon Award 

Robbie Williams (WINNER)

