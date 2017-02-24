If La La Land wins 12 Academy Awards this Sunday—let alone sweeps the 14 categories it's nominated in—the fanciful Hollywood romance will become the most honored film in Oscar history, let alone the most honored musical.

But whether the city of stars shines so brightly on La La Land or not, the Dolby Theater in Hollywood will already be awash in history before a single statue is handed out.

In fact, the 2017 Oscars are going to be remembered for a host of milestones—particularly when it comes to the push for more diversity among the honorees, noticeable strides having been made in the year since a certain hashtag was all anyone could talk about ahead of the 2016 ceremony.

"I felt happy and enthused about the direction the Academy is going in," Common, who shared the Oscar for Best Original Song with John Legend in 2015 for "Glory" from Selma and has since joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told E! News in a recent interview when asked if he was heartened by 2017's slate of nominees.