Feel the burn!

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian trainer and transformation specialist Corey Calliet is kicking up the intensity with today's #WorkoutWednesday exercise that features a trio of exercises. This cardiovascular series will get the heart rate up while also toning and tightening the thigh and glute muscles.

First, start out with high knees. Remember to move your opposite arm with your opposite leg and maintain good posture. From there, seamlessly transition into butt kicks. Keep your head and chest high and hold your arms stationary. Finally, move into pulsating squats.

Corey recommends doing 10 reps of each movement before repeating the entire circuit at least four times.