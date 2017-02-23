Josh Henderson is heating up this Thursday morning!
The actor is the star of E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement, which premiers on March 5. But before landing the lead on this show, Josh had already been a part of some iconic TV series and movies.
Remember when he was on Desperate Housewives? That's right, back in 2006 Josh played Austin McCann on the ABC series, the nephew of Edie Britt (Nicollette Sheridan). When Josh's character first got to town, he fell for Julie Mayer (Andrea Bowen) and we found the first scenes with them together (which feature a shirtless Josh!).
ABC
So in celebration of Throwback Thursday, take a trip down memory lane to see Josh's shirtless Desperate Housewives scenes!
Plus get ready for all of the super sexy Josh moments ahead on The Arrangement!
Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!