Josh Henderson is heating up this Thursday morning!

The actor is the star of E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement, which premiers on March 5. But before landing the lead on this show, Josh had already been a part of some iconic TV series and movies.

Remember when he was on Desperate Housewives? That's right, back in 2006 Josh played Austin McCann on the ABC series, the nephew of Edie Britt (Nicollette Sheridan). When Josh's character first got to town, he fell for Julie Mayer (Andrea Bowen) and we found the first scenes with them together (which feature a shirtless Josh!).