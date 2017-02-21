Angelina Jolie has never seemed to care much about what people think of her, nor has she put much stock in meeting/confirming/contradicting people's expectations or playing the old Hollywood game of give-and-take with the media or the public in general. She's been an A-lister abiding by her own agenda for the most part, and it's always worked.

But that doesn't mean she doesn't care at all.

The mother of six went on a veritable tear of publicity over the last few days--as in a red carpet appearance and at least two sit-down interviews—that, while she does have a movie to promote, still felt sudden after five months of silence, minus what the world has heard from her via her attorney in court documents pertaining to her divorce from Brad Pitt.