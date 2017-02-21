Christina continued to focus on the positive, calling their kids "amazing."

"Taylor, she's six and she's awesome. She actually just won an award at school for being joyful, so just shows our kids are transitioning well," she said. "Tarek and I are friends."

Meanwhile, Tarek sat down with Today's Joe Fryer and shared his account of their crumbling marriage. "As time went on, we got distant from each other. There's a lot going on in our lives," he said. "We tried the counseling and it just really wasn't working."

However, he echoed his ex when addressing their children and role as parents. "It doesn't mean we're not going to remain friendly," he added. "The number one goal is to co-parent our children and we have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents."