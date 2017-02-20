"Me walking off broadway last night at my last show," she wrote alongside the pic.

Speaking of the '90s pop group, Mel B recently confirmed to James Corden there will be a Spice Girls reunion in our future in honor of their 20th anniversary (which was last year). Unfortunately, it won't be a complete reunion as Mel C and Victoria Beckham will not be participating.

"We are going to do something us three," Mel B shared, explaining that Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell will join together as a trio called GEM. "We're going to perform and celebrate together for the people."

When Corden asked why Sporty Spice and Posh Spice are missing the festivities, Mel B joked, "The other two bitches didn't want to do it!" She then corrected herself, "My other two fellow lovely ladies."

The songstress revealed that they would probably start their tour in London (because they're a British band, duh!), but there was no other details set in stone.