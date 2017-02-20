Are they or aren't they?

Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray broke Bachelor Nation's hearts when they confirmed their breakup earlier this year, ending their engagement. However, E! News has learned the couple enjoyed a PDA-filled date night on Sunday in Hollywood, nearly two months after their split.

A source tells us the pair went to dinner at Katana Japanese restaurant on the Sunset strip. We're told they were being "very affectionate" toward each other. The insider noted that Murray had his arm around Stanton the entire time, and at one point, they even kissed!

Entertainment Tonight has the photographic evidence of the pair, which show them sharing the steamy smooch and smiling from ear-to-ear as they walked hand-in-hand.

So have the officially rekindled the flame? Murray spoke to ET during a Facebook live chat on Monday and opened up about the current situation with his ex-fiancée.