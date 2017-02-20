If you weren't already looking forward to the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, this new teaser is sure to get you excited.
In one of the most iconic clips from the film, Emma Watson gives us a true listen to her singing skills while performing "Belle."
We watch as she makes her way through the tiny "poor provincial town," as she does every morning, grabbing rolls from the baker with his tray (like always) and skipping over the pond. She passes the boys as they head into school and women doing laundry, convinced her "head's up on some cloud," on her way to return her latest romance novel.
The clip is just the latest discussion over the much-anticipated movie, which is set to be released on March 17.
Most recently, Watson revealed what caused her to think twice about whether she really wanted to take on the role of Belle.
"It's something I really grappled with at the beginning: the Stockholm-syndrome question," she told Entertainment Weekly in their Feb. 24/March 3 issue. "That's where a prisoner will take on the characteristics of and fall in love with the captor."
Disney
However, she strongly believes that isn't the case for Belle.
"She has none of the characteristics of someone with Stockholm syndrome because she keeps her independence; she keeps that freedom of thought," Watson explained. "I also think there is a very intentional switch where, in my mind, Belle decides to stay. She's giving him hell. There is no sense of 'I need to kill this guy with kindness.' Or any sense that she deserves this. In fact, she gives as good as she gets. He bangs on the door, she bangs back. There's this defiance that 'You think I'm going to come and eat dinner with you and I'm your prisoner—absolutely not.'"
She continued, "The other beautiful thing about the love story is that they form a friendship first. There is this genuine sharing, and the love builds out of that, which in many ways is more meaningful than a lot of love stories, where it was love at first sight. They are having no illusions about who the other one is. They have seen the worst of one another, and they also bring out the best."
Watson has been very vocal about the changes that she made to her character with director Bill Condon—from her costumes to her career—wanting Belle to exude feminist characteristics as a role model for young women.
In fact, Watson has previously argued she believes Belle is a better role model than Cinderella.
"She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that's the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice," Watson explained in an interview with Total Film. "There's this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring."
She continued, "She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view. She's not easily swayed by other people's perspective—not swayed by fear-mongering or scapegoating."