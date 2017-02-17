Derek Jeter's wife, model Hannah Jeter, was wary about announcing her pregnancy.

The 26-year-old had announced this week, seven months after their wedding, that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

"It was just exciting news and it was something that we had to really come out about because frankly, I was doing all this press this week," Hannah told E! News exclusively. "So I hid it as long as I could and then all of a sudden, I thought, 'Okay, well I have a week's worth of Sports Illustrated press to do. What am I supposed to do? Do I just walk out? Do I not address it? I mean, do I wear baggy clothes all week?"

"I mean, trust me, I really thought about it and I thought, this going to be easier for me, to, rather than deal with rumors, just come out and say it," she said. "And it's all good news."