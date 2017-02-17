Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for the most dramatic Bachelor confession ever.

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison was Live With Kelly's co-host on Friday, and, gift-to-all-humans-but-especially-Bachelor-Nation-right-now Kelly Ripa decided to ask him a burning question: Which Bachelors did he NOT get along with during filming over the last 21 seasons (and make that 33, when you include all seasons of The Bachelorette).

While he was initially hesitant to answer the question, asking Ripa, "You know how much this will stir things up? This will just ruin my life for the next month!," Harrison did eventually spill the behind-the-scenes tea. And his answer was surprising.

Over 15 years, 30-some odd people that have been through this show, there are people that I get along with better than others…some we just meld with," Harrison said, before revealing it was actually a family member of frequent Live co-host Jerry O'Connell that he didn't get along with during filming.