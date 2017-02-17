You can add Josh Hutcherson to the list of actors who are also directors.

The Hunger Games star makes his directorial debut with Ape, a new short about a young man (Hutcherson) with mental illness. The film is part of The Big Script, a series of five shorts produced by Hutcherson and his mom Michelle Hutcherson's Turkeyfoot Productions, Indigenous Media and Condé Nast Entertainment.

"I've always wanted to direct," Hutcherson tells me. "Directing definitely preceded acting for me. Before I really actually started in the business, I was directing my friends in movies in Kentucky. But they hated every moment of it and would quit often, so I didn't finish one of those projects. Now I'm going for redemption."