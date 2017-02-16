You're no stranger to the double buns, but chances are you didn't see this hairstyle coming.

When Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill all hit the NYFW runway in fall 2017 Anna Sui, we couldn't help but notice their Scary Spice-esque, spunky 'dos. Created by celeb hairstylist and co-founder of R+Co Garren, this playful style might just become your new favorite!

Not only is it easy to execute (the three-step, three-product instructional is below), but it's also a fresh way to mix up your usual look—supermodel-style.