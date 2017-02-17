Paging Jennifer Garner!

Michael Vartan is totally down for an Alias reunion, he revealed exclusively to E! News at the premiere of his new series The Arrangement in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, which was also attended by his co-stars Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and celebs Jake Paul, Ireland Baldwin and more!

"I always joke that if they do, they better hurry up, because I'm getting up there in age," Vartan said. "Running down those hallways, you know, I'm not 30 anymore so...I would definitely be interested, but I haven't heard anything about it."

And while Vartan hasn't heard rumors of a reboot, he wouldn't want a new cast to do it.