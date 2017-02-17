Alex Martinez/Bravo
Alex Martinez/Bravo
Prepare yourselves for a double dose of doctors and drama.
After a successful fourth season, the cast of Married to Medicine is coming together for a two-part reunion special. As you likely could have predicted, all of these ladies are not on the same page.
Before part one airs tonight on Bravo, E! News chatted with Quad who expressed her delight at being seated next to Dr. Simone, Dr. Heavenly and Toya.
"I was right where I needed to be. I was prime-time television and right where I needed to be," she told E! News exclusively. "To be honest, I'm really good with almost everyone from the show excluding the person who drove my name through the mud the entire season and her little minion."
If you haven't already guessed, Quad is talking about Mariah and Lisa Nicole.
Throughout the season, these three haven't seen eye-to-eye and based on previews, it's only going to continue at the reunion.
"I have purged those people from my life and when you get bit by a snake, you got to get all of the poison out and you don't let that snake come around again and I'm okay with where I am with Lisa and Mariah and I," Quad explained. "If the question was would we ever be friends again, I can tell you absolutely not….I can tell you I do not trust Mariah or Lisa Nicole. That ship has sunk to the bottom of the ocean."
She added, "My advice to Lisa is never be a pawn in someone else's game and she was a pawn in Mariah's chess game."
During the two-part reunion, fans will also see the husbands join the conversation and discuss some hot-button issues of the season. Toya will open up about her financial situation while Dr. Jackie will share new details about her marriage.
As for Mariah calling her co-star "Quad the Fraud," you better believe there will be some heated discussion about that as well.
"Sometimes people are doing a lot of projecting," Quad teased to E! News. "I didn't appreciate the ‘Quad the Fraud' thing but then again, it didn't really affect me because I know that's not who I am."
Married to Medicine airs Friday night at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)