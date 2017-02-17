Prepare yourselves for a double dose of doctors and drama.

After a successful fourth season, the cast of Married to Medicine is coming together for a two-part reunion special. As you likely could have predicted, all of these ladies are not on the same page.

Before part one airs tonight on Bravo, E! News chatted with Quad who expressed her delight at being seated next to Dr. Simone, Dr. Heavenly and Toya.

"I was right where I needed to be. I was prime-time television and right where I needed to be," she told E! News exclusively. "To be honest, I'm really good with almost everyone from the show excluding the person who drove my name through the mud the entire season and her little minion."

If you haven't already guessed, Quad is talking about Mariah and Lisa Nicole.