Step aside, A-list couples. The best Valentine's Day Instagram of 2017 may have just surfaced from one famous detective.

One day after couples across the country celebrated one of the most romantic days of the year, Mariska Hargitay decided to surprise fans with her own heartfelt gift.

Ladies and gentlemen, Detective Benson and Detective Stabler are back together again.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mariska shared a photo with Christopher Meloni who leaned in for an innocent kiss on the cheek during a friendly reunion.

"And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," the caption read.