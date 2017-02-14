Ain't love sweet? Of course, and especially so if you're Britney Spears.

The pop star rang in Valentine's Day weekend in pure luxury, leaving her Sin City concert residency behind for a private getaway to Malibu with new love interest Sam Asghari and her two kids.

Spears and the rest of the bunch lived lavishly for a few days in the stunning oceanfront villa, courtesy of international rental company, Airbnb.

For the home's $30 million pricetag, Spears, Asghari and Sean and Jayden Federline surely enjoyed its five bedroom, six bathroom spread as well as the in-house movie theater. Not to mention the pad's jaw-dropping backyard, which features a decked-out patio, hot tub and infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean.