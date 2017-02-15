If anyone can empathize, it's Khloe Kardashian.
Ranella Ferrer is opening up to Khloe about her battle with her weight gain and low self-esteem in this sneak peek from tomorrow's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. After moving to America from the Philippines, the aspiring singer became "depressed" because her mother didn't support her musical dreams.
"My mom used to look at me and think I was a loser because I was pursuing music but yet I was broke," Ranella shares. "I started working a lot more. I had no time to work out. I was tired. I worked 10-hour days. I stopped doing music."
Getty Images
"Then, next thing you know," she continues, "I just started eating and eating. I gained over 50 pounds."
That eventually led to Ranella's lack of confidence. "Now, I don't want to go to parties, I don't want to perform," she confesses. "If someone takes a picture of me, I'm like, 'Dude, take that down.' I'm so embarrassed. I don't want to be seen."
And, Khloe could definitely sympathize as she mentioned brother Rob Kardashian's similar struggle. "I get it," she explains. "My weight has always yo-yoed, and my brother gained a lot of weight. I totally understood because I was in his shoes, not wanting to be seen. He would literally only leave the house when it was dark outside."
So, what's Ranella's end goal for this journey? Check out the clip above to find out and hear her sing!
Watch a brand-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!