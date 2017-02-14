Blake Lively Shares Her Valentine's Day Plans With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is all about female empowerment.

The actress curated L'Oréal Paris' "Galentine's Day" party Monday as part of New York Fashion Week. "L'Oréal told me this idea they had to have a Valentine's event with your gals—your best girlfriends," she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "I thought, 'Right now, more than ever, it's so great that women are coming together and supporting each other and building each other up.' I got a little too involved. I said, 'I don't really just want to show up. I sort of want to plan it.' It's a lot more fun to plan a party when it's not on your dime. I changed the party a bit."

Joined by her sister Robyn Lively, Blake said her "favorite" part of the party was a special wall. "It says 'I am worth ________,'" she said. "Every woman here gets to write what they're worth."