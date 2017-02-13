Bella Hadid always gives perfect face—even when the thoughts behind her smile are heavy ones.

"When I love somebody, I love them with my whole heart," said the 20-year-old model said in a revealing new interview with Teen Vogue for their "Love Issue," in which she admits that her breakup with The Weekndlast year did take its toll, even if she maintained a stoic front in public and on social media.

"It was my first breakup—or second, next to the horse—and so public," Bella, who in addition to being all over New York Fashion Week sister Gigi Hadid is also an accomplished equestrienne, said. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily."

She added, "It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through."