7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2017 Grammys

1. Adele Makes Lemonade: What a roller coaster of a night it was for Adele! But we'll start at the highest point: She won Album of the Year for 25, her second win in that category, and in so doing swept the five awards she was nominated for—four of them requiring wins over Beyoncé, whom Adele paid tribute to during two separate trips to the stage.

"My dream and my idol is Queen B, and I adore you," the British singer said in winning Record of the Year for "Hello" as Beyoncé appeared quite touched. "You move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you, and I want you to be my mummy. Alright?"

Adele also paid homage to Lemonade during the last moments of the night, calling it "monumental," "beautiful and soul bearing." "All us artists adore you," she said. "You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you, I always have."

In lesser news, this means that somehow Beyoncé has never won Album of the Year, and is 0-4 in fact, in that Grammy category. We're not quite sure what the Recording Academy is waiting for, if it wasn't Lemonade.