Beyoncé's 2017 Grammys Performance Is All About Her Twins

As she caressed her belly and dancers fawned over the mom-to-be, Beyoncé beamed with pride. In a voiceover, the singer said, "There is a curse that will be broken. One thousand girls raise their arms now that reconciliation is possible. If we're gonna heal, let it be glorious."

After her performance, Beyoncé shared behind-the-scenes pictures via her official website.

Beyoncé didn't walk the red carpet earlier in the night, nor did she take her seat in the arena. Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter, however, were photographed sitting in the crowd before Beyoncé sang.

Prior to the ceremony, the Recording Academy revealed Beyoncé's "Formation" had won Best Music Video. She is still in the running for Record of the Year ("Formation"), Album of the Year (Lemonade), Song of the Year ("Formation") and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Lemonade).