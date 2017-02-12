G accented the look with sky-high nude Christian Louboutin heels, earrings by Le Vian and a dazzling cocktail ring by Lˊ Dezen (her other noticeably bling is her usual ring, "by Bill Rancic").

Stylist Rebecca Gross helped her put the look together, while Traci Good did Giuliana's hair and Daniel Deleno did the makeup.

James Corden is hosting the 2017 Grammys live at Los Angeles' Staples Center. Beyoncé, who's also performing tonight, leads all comers with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for "Lemonade" and Record of the Year for "Formation."

But first, enjoy all the action on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet with Giuliana and Ryan Seacrest!