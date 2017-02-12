Britney Spears is going more public with her new man.
Model Sam Asghari was by the singer's side last night at Clive Davis and The Recording Academy's annual Salute to Industry Icons gala.
Spears, 35, walked the carpet solo while Asghari entered the party at the Beverly Hilton unnoticed through another entrance. Once inside, the two sat next to each other at their table (which also included Jeremy Renner!), holding hands and sharing a few kisses throughout the evening. The pop star and the hot-bodied Asghari began dating in November after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.
I spotted Spears getting out of her seat to go introduce herself to Chance the Rapper, but when the crowd around him grew too big, Spears returned to her seat.
Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa raised eyebrows by attending the party together. Not only did they walk the carpet together, but the exes also kissed for the cameras and weren't shy about their PDA inside the gala. At one point, Khalifa, 29, stood behind Rose, 35, with his arms around her waist as they swayed during Mary J. Blige's two-song set.
As E! News reported just yesterday, Rose and her Dancing With the Stars boyfriend Val Chermkovskiy called it quits after five months of dating.
Rose and Khalifa split in September 2104 about 14 months after they married. They have a three-year-old son together.
What else did I see at the star-studded bash last night?
Kourtney Kardashian sat with director Lee Daniels while her mom Kris Jenner made the rounds with Melanie Griffith. Kaitlyn Jenner sat next to Jon Voight, but the two didn't seem to interact much. Jennifer Hudson, who performed "Halleluiah" during the show, brought along her cute son David.
Lorde was at the same table with Diplo, Lena Dunham and her boyfriend Jack Antonoff. Jared Leto almost went unrecognized in a wool hat and oversized denim jacket.
Sean "Diddy" Combs and French Montana were late arrivals, but slipped into seats next to John Legend.
Other performances included Chance the Rapper, Panic! At the Disco, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Maren Morris and Judy Collins.
Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance since suffering a brain aneurysm almost two years ago.
BET Networks Chairman and CEO Debra L. Lee was honored with this year's Industry Icon Award. "I am here to remind you tonight of what you already know," Lee said. "Your words and music matter so much right now. Voices of inspiration are desperately needed to keep us moving, loving, fighting and dancing. Every social movement has been propelled by music and the same is true today. I know someone in this room right now is writing the next 'A Change is Gonna Come,' the next 'Say It Loud—I'm Black and I'm Proud' or the next 'Fight the Power.'"
