Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Split Up

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy are a thing of the past.
E! News has learned the couple have split up after dating for nearly five months.
The pair met while Amber was dancing with Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on Dancing With the Stars last year and first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at a birthday party in October.
After spending many holidays and big family events together, including Maksim and Peta Murgatroyd's baby shower, Amber came into 2017 feeling great about their relationship.
In early January, she gushed over her man, telling her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue on Play.it's Loveline, "It's amazing. It's so good. It's been four months now, and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great."
She continued, "Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."
The pair was not shy about flaunting their relationship on social media either, posting several back-to-back photos of one another throughout their romance.
However, those photos have since slowed, and the last time they shared anything was on Amber's Instagram three weeks ago.
On Friday morning, Val posted a bit of a cryptic quote on Instagram, which read: "What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others."
He captioned the quote, "Enlightenment is within."
Perhaps he's suggesting he needs to do some digging within himself before continuing in a serious relationship, but we may never know.