EXCLUSIVE!

Jason Derulo to Perform at the An Unforgettable Evening Gala for Women's Cancer Research

  • By
  • &

by Marc Malkin |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Amal and George Clooney Are Expecting Twins!

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Says Taylor Swift Takes Extreme Measures to Keep Her Music From Getting Leaked

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jason Derulo, 2016 Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The An Unforgettable Evening gala is shaping up to be just that—unforgettable!

I can exclusively reveal that Jason Derulo will performing during the event, which benefits the Women's Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The star-studded affair takes place Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Designer and Nocturnal Animals director Tom Ford will be honored with this year's Courage Award while Judy and Leonard Lauder will be presented with the Nat King Cole Award.

Hosted by comedian and breast cancer survivor Tig Notaro, the fundraiser is presented by Saks Fifth Avenue. The luxury department store has donated nearly $40 million to cancer research and treatment organizations throughout the U.S.

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

TAGS/ Jason Derulo , Music , Do-Gooder , Top Stories , Exclusives
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again