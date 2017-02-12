Grammy Awards 2017: Everything We Know About the Show

It's almost time for music's biggest night!

The 2017 Grammys will take place and air live this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Check out everything we know about the show:

1. Celebrity Attendees–Who's Sitting Where? Front row spots have been reserved for Beyoncé and Jay ZJennifer Lopez, Bee Gees star Barry Gibb, Demi Lovato, Carrie Underwood, Sia, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonasand Rihanna.

Other seats have been reserved for country music couple Faith Hill and Tim McGrawand nominees The Weeknd, Solange, Thomas Rhett, Halsey, Ezra Koenig,The Chainsmokers and De La Soul.

2. Beyoncé's Live Baby Bump Debut: She is nominated for nine Grammys and this will make first public appearance since her she announced on Feb. 1 she is pregnant with twins. The singer had famously showcased the baby bump she sported while pregnant with now-5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for the first time at the 2011 MTV VMAs.