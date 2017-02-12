Grammy Awards 2017: Everything We Know About the Show

It's almost time for music's biggest night!
The 2017 Grammys will take place and air live this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Check out everything we know about the show:
1. Celebrity Attendees–Who's Sitting Where? Front row spots have been reserved for Beyoncé and Jay ZJennifer Lopez, Bee Gees star Barry Gibb, Demi Lovato, Carrie Underwood, Sia, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonasand Rihanna.
Other seats have been reserved for country music couple Faith Hill and Tim McGrawand nominees The Weeknd, Solange, Thomas Rhett, Halsey, Ezra Koenig,The Chainsmokers and De La Soul.
2. Beyoncé's Live Baby Bump Debut: She is nominated for nine Grammys and this will make first public appearance since her she announced on Feb. 1 she is pregnant with twins. The singer had famously showcased the baby bump she sported while pregnant with now-5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for the first time at the 2011 MTV VMAs.
3. Drake to Win Big...From Afar? The rapper is nominated for a whopping eight awards but will be away in England on tour on the day of the Grammys. (Check out a full list of 2017 Grammy Award nominees.)
4. James Corden Will Host: The Late Late Show host, known best for his Carpool Karaoke segments, will make his Grammy hosting debut this year. He had hosted the 2016 Tony Awards to rave reviews.
5. Who's Presenting? Lopez, Solange, Rhett, Halsey, Henson, Jonas, McGraw, Hill, former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Laverne Cox, Jason Derulo, Céline Dion, DNCE, , Paris Jackson, Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest and John Travolta.
6. In Memoriam: John Legend and current Grammy nominee Cynthia Erivo will perform a tribute to those from the music community we lost this past year.
7. Special Prince and George Michael Tributes: Of course, the Grammys will dedicate special tributes to the two late iconic rock and pop performers, who have inspired scores of other musicians over the past couple of decades. Billboard reported earlier this month Bruno Mars was in talks to perform a Prince tribute with members of the group The Time.
8. Bee Gees Tribute: Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town will give a collaborative performance celebrating the music of the '70s pop group and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever, which features their music. Gibb will also take the stage.
9. More Performers and Amazing Collaborations:
Other stars set to take the stage include Underwood, Adele, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lukas Graham, William Bell, Chance The Rapper, Gary Clark Jr. and Sturgill Simpson, plus The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Alicia Keysand Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest, and Lady Gaga and Metallica.
Gaga, who recently performed at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, told Apple Music's Zane Lowe recently that the idea for the pairing came about when she was at Bradley Cooper's house with the band's drummer, Lars Ulrich.
"I've seen them a couple of times live, but I saw them live recently, and we were watching the show and I'll tell you something, those guys play better than they've ever played in their whole lives," she said.
