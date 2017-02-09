Stassi Schroeder minces no words when it comes to fashion.
The reality star, who appears on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, was asked about her fashion inspiration while attending ELLE, E! and IMG's New York Fashion Week February 2017 Kick-Off event in New York City Wednesday. The party also celebrated the launch of Christie's auction house's Andy Warhol artwork sale.
"Honestly, like, whenever I look at people who I admire and like, when I look for fashion inspiration, I just love when I see looks that are really put together and elegant so that's what I strive to be or look like," she told E! News exclusively. "I always say, you gotta look like you have your s--t together, even if you don't."
Schroeder attended the event in what she called a "Cruella de Vil" outfit—a black jumpsuit, paired with a black and white fur wrap.
Schroeder also teased a little of what's to come next on Vanderpump Rules.
"A lot of guy drama," she said. "Honestly. All the boys are so dramatic. They're like all on their periods the whole entire time for the rest of the season."
Schroeder also talked about her Valentine's Day plans.
"I'll be here and then I'm flying back to Los Angeles but see, I'm single, so I wouldn't have plans anyway," she told E! News. "And I love flying and I love traveling so I'm going to be just sipping red wine in the air by myself, watching The Notebook on my computer probably or something."
