Zach Galifianakis is trying to resist the Hollywood way.
After becoming a father for the second time in November, the Baskets actor discussed his naming process with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night set Wednesday.
"Being in L.A., I didn't want to give them L.A. names," the comedian began as we all braced for a punch line. "One of them's name is Pinkberry. Pinkberry is the older one. The other one is named Jared Leno, which is a cross between Jared Leto and Jay Leno."
While a Leto-Leno hybrid moniker would be considered tame in Hollywood, the actor actually named his newborn Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, according to People. The name of his older boy, who was born in 2013, remains a secret.
While he and his wife of five years, Quinn Lundberg, are notably tight-lipped about their children, it seems the actor is equally quiet about his day job.
"My kids don't know anything," he joked. "We don't talk about what I do for a living...I don't talk about what I do for a living with anybody except on talk shows."
In fact, when it comes to the star's face on billboards, his child barely cracks a smile.
"I'm in my car and there's a bus that pulls up and it had my picture," he recalled for the audience. "I'm looking in the rear view mirror to see what my 3-year-old's reaction is." How did the tot respond? With a sigh.
"Maybe public transportation just depresses the boy," Kimmel suggested.