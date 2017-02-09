Selena Gomez Makes a Solid Case for the Winter Crop Top

By now, you've probably mastered the crop-top trend.

Whether you sport your abbreviated tee with vintage Levi's or opt for the more sophisticated high-waisted pencil skirt, the belly-baring look is anything but unfamiliar to us. How do you wear it in the winter season? That's a whole other story.

Luckily, Selena Gomez, along with It Girls like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, can confirm that the crop top is a year-round staple.   

The "Hands to Myself" singer, and new face of Coach, took her retro-chic style to another level when she showed off her toned tummy in a cropped black turtleneck (find a similar one here for 30 percent off), two-toned Frame jeans with frayed hems and structural coat.

50 Shades of Sweaters—from Light to Darker

She completed her sleek, urban ensemble with a Coach Rogue tote and black stilettos to add an elegant touch.

The key to flaunting your midriff in style is to find a piece that is a bit oversized. The winter crop top is about flattering, boxy styles that don't cling to the body. You don't want to look like you're wearing a sweater you accidentally shrunk, after all.

Believe it or not, a cropped sweater also draws attention to your legs, so couple it with respectively cropped pants or culottes for a simple, cool look that can work for any occasion.

H&M Cropped Turtleneck Sweater, $12;  Topshop '90s Wide Rib Crop Top, $30; Tibi Ribbed Mock Neck Cropped Sweater, $365

