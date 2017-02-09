By now, you've probably mastered the crop-top trend.

Whether you sport your abbreviated tee with vintage Levi's or opt for the more sophisticated high-waisted pencil skirt, the belly-baring look is anything but unfamiliar to us. How do you wear it in the winter season? That's a whole other story.

Luckily, Selena Gomez, along with It Girls like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, can confirm that the crop top is a year-round staple.

The "Hands to Myself" singer, and new face of Coach, took her retro-chic style to another level when she showed off her toned tummy in a cropped black turtleneck (find a similar one here for 30 percent off), two-toned Frame jeans with frayed hems and structural coat.