Have you ever wondered about Kim Zolciak-Biermann's best practices for social media? Ask, believe, receive!

In a country filled with a whole lot of unforgettable Real Housewives, this Atlanta mom has managed to rise above the pack for a variety of reasons.

One big cause is because of her open and honest social media platforms.

Close to 2.3 million people follow the Don't Be Tardy star on Instagram alone with another million watching her regularly on Snapchat and Twitter.

So what's the 4-1-1 on this Bravolebrity? May we introduce you to Kim's unofficial handy guide to social media.