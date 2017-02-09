The Who's Who of the New York Fashion Week Front Row

Fashion Week is about change. Every season, the best and the brightest of the industry take their long nights and hours of work to the public, to debut just how exactly we'll all need to throw out our current wardrobes and start anew, in order to stay trendy.

Among the constants of the twice-yearly event (like the exclusivity, or the always-gorgeous runway models, or the absurdly high Uber surge-pricing anywhere in the Manhattan vicinity), there are always new debuts to keep up with when Tinseltown and the fashion industry come together to put on the grand cadre of shows. Take the faces of the front row.

While the official raison d'etre of New York Fashion Week is the designer duds, much of the hype is dedicated to the A-listers in attendance. Who will show up this year? Who will avoid each other while surreptitiously seated mere inches apart? What will everyone wear? Keeping up with the biggest names of the front row can be a full-time job. Luckily for you, it's our full-time job.