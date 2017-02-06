For some, the Super Bowl is all about commercials, commercials like the ones with the first footage from Feud: Bette and Joan, FX's new drama starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

Lange and Sarandon play the titular Bette and Joan— Sarandon is Bette Davis and Lange is Joan Crawford. The new series from Ryan Murphy recounts the old Hollywood feud between the two Oscar-winning actresses while they made Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? As if Lange and Sarandon weren't a draw enough, the cast also features Kathy Bates, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Sarah Paulson (would it be a Ryan Murphy show without her?), Jackie Hoffman, Alison Wright and Kiernan Shipka.