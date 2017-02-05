Simone Biles & Shaq Win the 2017 Super Bowl With One Photo

The 2017 Super Bowl had two winners, even before the game began. And the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons were nowhere to be found.
Simone Biles, the 4'8" 19-year-old gymnast who competed with the gold medal-winning "Final Five" at the 2016 Summer Olympics, came face-to-torso with 7'1" NBA legend and sports TV personality Shaquille O'Neal, 44, Sunday at Houston's NRG Stadium, hours before the NFL championship.
He had strolled through the room while she was talking to E! News' Jimmy Chairman and Miriam Isa and the two stars then met for the first time and took an iconic photo together.
"Hey Shaq," she wrote on Instagram.
Biles and Shaq had attended different pre-Super Bowl LI parties over the weekend.
He was spotted Saturday night at the Fanatics bash at the Ballroom at Bayou Place while she hung out with friend and fellow Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, as well as John Legend, at the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic, where Taylor Swift performed.
Legend attended the bash with wife and model Chrissy Teigen. She, Biles and Raisman are all featured in the upcoming 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, marking their first appearances in the annual edition and her eighth and first as a mother. The gymnasts had also hung out with Teigen last year on Lip Sync Battle.