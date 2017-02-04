DGA Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Award season continues with the 69th Annual DGA Awards!

The 2017 Directors Guild of America Awards celebrates the best of the best in movie making, honoring the directors behind box office hits such as La La Land, Deadpool, Moonlight and more. Television also shares the spotlight at the DGAs, with the directors of shows like Stranger Things, Westworld and The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story all receiving nominations.

Celeb sightings were aplenty throughout this year's celebration, which was held on Saturday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Amy Adams, Casey Affleck, Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone are all slated to present awards. Other stars expected to take the stage include Laverne Cox, Cuba Gooding Jr.., America Ferrera, Milo Ventimiglia, Sarah Paulsonand Kerry Washington.

Check out the full winners list below: