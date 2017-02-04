Also in attendance was Amber Rose, who brought her 3-year-old son Sebastian Thomaz, and Jordana Brewster, who posed for photos with her little man, Julian Form-Brewster.

Both toddlers channeled their inner Batman by wearing his famous mask as they walked the red carpet with their proud moms. Sebastian, who amber co-parents with ex Wiz Khalifa nailed his premiere look in a flannel button up and leather jacket. Julian kept it casual in light denim jeans and a grey T-shirt.

Per Amber's Instagram, Sebastian enjoyed snacking on a bag of potato chips before heading into the theater while Julian flashed a big thumbs up for photographers. Too stinkin' cute!