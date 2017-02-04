Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Hollywood's tiniest celebrities were in for quite a treat on Saturday afternoon!
Mariah Carey attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Lego Batman Movie, bringing her two kids, 5-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, along for the family-friendly adventure.
Dem Babies, as their pop star mama proudly calls them, dressed to the nines for the event, Monroe in a floral dress and Moroccan rocking a sweet black and white suit. Mariah walked the red carpet with her littles ones, looking flashy as usual in a sequined bomber jacket and oversized sunnies.
Carey lent her voice to the animated flick, which also stars Will Arnett, Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera and Zach Galifianakis.
David Livingston/Getty Images
David Livingston/Getty Images
Also in attendance was Amber Rose, who brought her 3-year-old son Sebastian Thomaz, and Jordana Brewster, who posed for photos with her little man, Julian Form-Brewster.
Both toddlers channeled their inner Batman by wearing his famous mask as they walked the red carpet with their proud moms. Sebastian, who amber co-parents with ex Wiz Khalifa nailed his premiere look in a flannel button up and leather jacket. Julian kept it casual in light denim jeans and a grey T-shirt.
Per Amber's Instagram, Sebastian enjoyed snacking on a bag of potato chips before heading into the theater while Julian flashed a big thumbs up for photographers. Too stinkin' cute!
The Lego Batman Movie hits theaters Feb. 10.