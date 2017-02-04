FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
One of Hollywood's most-watched relationships is also one that holds the most questions.
Earlier this week, royal watchers were surprised to see photographs surface of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoying a date night. As an added twist, the royal family member and Suits star was spotted holding hands after enjoying a dinner at Soho House in West London.
While the couple has been together for several months now, there have only been a handful of times when cameras have caught the pair hanging out and showing off their love for one another. Ultimately, the privacy isn't a sign that these two are in trouble. In fact, it could just prove they are more serious than ever before.
"Harry is truly in love," our insider explained. "They're very serious."
As the twosome continues their romance, we have a few questions that you're probably asking yourself at home. If anyone has answers, please speak up.
Who made the first move? Going up to a beautiful Hollywood actress or a royal family member can't be an easy task.
How was their first meeting? We want to know everything including where, when and who made this possible.
Do they have pet names? Come on, you know a lot of couples have one.
Does Meghan or Harry have any romantic Valentine's Day plans for the other? We're less than two weeks away, folks!
What do they do in their free time? They often travel around the world, but they must get a few hours to simply chill.
Who's the better cook in the kitchen when it comes to dining at home?
When was the last time they FaceTimed? Talking on the phone is soooo 2000.
What's their long distance rule? In other words, how long can they go without seeing each other in person?
Have they had "the talk" about marriage? Our source said that those close to the couple wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement sometime this year.
Has Meghan had the pleasure of meeting the one and only Kate Middleton? Has Prince Harry had the pleasure of meeting all of Meghan's family?
Has he watched an episode of Suits and has she watched an episode of The Royals?